Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Insmed Trading Up 7.8%

INSM opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,742,347.58. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $649,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,440.12. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,320,938 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

