Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. Rollins has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Rollins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

