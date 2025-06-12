West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised West Fraser Timber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

NYSE:WFG opened at $76.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -363.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $69.48 and a 52-week high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -752.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

