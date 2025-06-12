What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Tilly’s Q1 Earnings?

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

In related news, major shareholder Shay Capital Llc acquired 44,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $37,915.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,232.40. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 375,963 shares of company stock worth $457,984. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 176,478 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,357,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

