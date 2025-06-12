William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of AXSM Q3 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.43 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $22.36 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $36.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

AXSM opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.47. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $322,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,186.13. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $2,163,636.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,248.78. This trade represents a 78.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,619. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

