World Investment Advisors Has $151.70 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,995 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of World Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $151,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.