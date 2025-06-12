Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,991,000 after buying an additional 607,606 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $23,520,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,615,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,190,000 after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

