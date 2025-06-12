Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Xylem were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Raymond James raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Down 1.2%

XYL opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

