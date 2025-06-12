Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6,911.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 67,325 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.