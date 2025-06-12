Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $15.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $223.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6,911.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

