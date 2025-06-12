Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Apple by 3,368.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 451,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after acquiring an additional 438,471 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 764,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $192,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 89,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

