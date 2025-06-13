10,122 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,122 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 157.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $20.96 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

