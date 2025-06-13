12,313 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prudential by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 968,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 943,487 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,133.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 965,985 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $24.30 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.3258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

