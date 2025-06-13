14,830 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.3%

KBE opened at $54.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

