15,937 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of GeneDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 22,194.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $10,821,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $117.75.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,261.32. The trade was a 30.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,513,310.29. This represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 134,627 shares of company stock worth $12,590,999 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on GeneDx in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

