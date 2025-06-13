20,847 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

