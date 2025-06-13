22,406 Shares in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.02% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1309 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

