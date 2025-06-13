29,145 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Macy’s by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 495.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $58,512.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,031.97. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

