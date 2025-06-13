3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.87 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.86). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 353.50 ($4.81), with a volume of 1,227,625 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 320.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.47 and a beta of 0.50.
3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported GBX 36.10 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. 3i Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 92.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3i Infrastructure plc will post 2039.0836962 EPS for the current year.
3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.
3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.
