41,371 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.47% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $6,675,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 714,185.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $828,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $19.31 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

