4,385 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $538,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

