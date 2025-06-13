49,022 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,184.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,226,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,729,000 after buying an additional 2,053,458 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,898 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,159,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87,345 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITO opened at $21.40 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $27.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

