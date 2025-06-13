4,926 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,593 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

