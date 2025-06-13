8,073 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $867,906,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 997,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,759,000 after acquiring an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

