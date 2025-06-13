8,877 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.4%

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.