Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

ASO opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

