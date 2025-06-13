Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average of $209.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

