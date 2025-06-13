AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AECOM by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

