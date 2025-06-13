AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AerCap were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,704,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,560,000 after acquiring an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,802,000 after acquiring an additional 86,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,595,000 after acquiring an additional 485,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.