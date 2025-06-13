Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $61.05 on Thursday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $730,556.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,067.12. This represents a 26.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,545. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.