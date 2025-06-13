Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$141.43 and traded as high as C$167.15. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$166.12, with a volume of 700,130 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. UBS Group lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.67.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.24%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$3,379,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.99, for a total value of C$754,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 51,632 shares of company stock valued at $8,493,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.