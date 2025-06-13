Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $283.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.07%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

