Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.7%

ALSN opened at $101.55 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

