Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

