Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

