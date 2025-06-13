Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

