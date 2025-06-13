Analysts Issue Forecasts for RNA FY2026 Earnings

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ RNA opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,844 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $22,765,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $21,077,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,811.60. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $190,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,993.92. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,857 over the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

