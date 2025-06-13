AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 116.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 67.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $154.25 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

