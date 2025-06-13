Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.75 and traded as low as $57.90. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 2,010 shares changing hands.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.