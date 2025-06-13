Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,134,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,977,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 990,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,303,000 after acquiring an additional 97,091 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $6,192,772.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,073 shares in the company, valued at $116,082,566.03. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,425.12. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

