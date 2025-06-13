Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.39 ($6.21) and traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.97). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.93), with a volume of 597,617 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.94) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 468.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 456.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balfour Beatty plc will post 43.3100698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balfour Beatty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 155,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.91), for a total value of £675,130.40 ($919,170.05). Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

Featured Articles

