Bank of America Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $18.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $10,792,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,098,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,613,460.88. This trade represents a 6.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 881,645 shares of company stock worth $15,881,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31,597.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 91,002 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,399,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

