Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 244.0% in May

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

