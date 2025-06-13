Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,478.53 ($33.74) and traded as high as GBX 2,991 ($40.72). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,982 ($40.60), with a volume of 250,310 shares trading hands.
Bellway Trading Down 1.5%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,616.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,478.53. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.
Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current year.
Bellway Increases Dividend
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
