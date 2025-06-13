Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,478.53 ($33.74) and traded as high as GBX 2,991 ($40.72). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,982 ($40.60), with a volume of 250,310 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,616.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,478.53. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a GBX 95 ($1.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $38.00. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

