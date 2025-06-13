Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,784,000 after purchasing an additional 629,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,908,000 after purchasing an additional 191,161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $497,434.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,810.85. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,374 shares of company stock valued at $58,735,581. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.