Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

BBNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Beta Bionics Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BBNX stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74. Beta Bionics has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

Insider Buying and Selling at Beta Bionics

In other news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $26,781.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $814,048.67. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $80,845.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBNX. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at about $47,346,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at about $37,990,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth about $24,337,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,799,000.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

