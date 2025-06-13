Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Holdings Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCYC. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,087,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $601.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

