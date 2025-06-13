BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

BIOYF opened at $8.53 on Friday. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

