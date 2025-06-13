BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.56 and traded as high as C$5.75. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 1,566,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BlackBerry from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

