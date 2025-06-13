Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.35 and traded as low as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Blackhawk Bancorp Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.
Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.
